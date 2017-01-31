FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says needs more talks with Gazprom over competition dispute
January 31, 2017

EU says needs more talks with Gazprom over competition dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission needs to hold further talks with Gazprom (GAZP.MM) before seeking feedback on concessions submitted by the Russian state gas exporter aimed at resolving a competition dispute, the EU's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday.

Gazprom, Europe's largest gas supplier, said in December it had filed proposals with the Commission, seeking to resolve a five-year EU case over the Russian gas giant's alleged monopoly practices.

"We still have some exchanges with Gazprom before we are ready to market test the commitments but I do hope we will be able to do that soon and we're exchanging that with Gazprom more or less as we speak," Margrethe Vestager told a news conference.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter

