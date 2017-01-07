FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Russia's Gazprom reports record gas exports as Europe shivers
#Commodities
January 7, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 7 months ago

Russia's Gazprom reports record gas exports as Europe shivers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015.Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday its daily supplies of natural gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union have reached a record high due to cold weather in Europe.

Gazprom pumped 615.5 million cubic meters of gas to countries outside the former USSR borders on Jan. 6, beating its previous record hit on Jan. 5 by nearly 1 million cubic meters.

"We have reached a totally new level of gas exports in conditions of a cold snap, lower extraction volumes in Europe and higher demand for gas on the energy market," Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller said in a statement.

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas, and the recent spike in European demand boosted Gazprom's supplies through Nord Stream pipeline to an all-time high of 165.2 million cubic meters in the past few days, up from 160.75 million cubic meters on Jan. 1., Gazprom said.

The current volumes of gas supply, if extrapolated throughout the year, exceed the Nord Stream's projected volumes by 10 percent, Miller said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Stephen Powell

