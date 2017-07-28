FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court lifts curbs on Gazprom's access to Opal pipeline
July 28, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 2 hours ago

German court lifts curbs on Gazprom's access to Opal pipeline

1 Min Read

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A court in Duesseldorf, Germany, has lifted restrictions on Russian gas company Gazprom's access to the German Opal gas pipeline, online documentation by the court showed, echoing a ruling on July 21 by the European Union General Court.

Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG and PGNiG Supply & Trading had challenged the suspension of a cap on Gazprom's use, arguing that Gazprom's increased Opal transport would threaten Polish gas supply.

Like the EU Court, the Oberlandesgericht (OLG) Duesseldorf, which governs the supervision of activities on Opal by Germany's energy regulatory agency Bundesnetzagentur, said there was no evidence of serious harm for the plaintiffs until a final ruling was issued about the wider issues.

"The plaintiffs have not concretely proven that irreparable disadvantages arise from the capacity allocations (for Gazprom)," it said.

A spokeswoman for Opal in Germany said the company was due to issue a response later on Friday.

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan

