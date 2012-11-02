Gazprom profit halved after customer paybacks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Friday its second-quarter profit halved after it returned $4 billion to European customers who said they were overcharged.

Net profit in April to June fell to 150.8 billion roubles ($4.82 billion) from 303.7 billion in the year-earlier period, beating 139 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gazprom’s shares rose 1 percent by 0300 am EDT, outperforming the broader MICEX index .

Key European customers claimed Russian gas prices were too high and Gazprom said in September it would repay around 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in the April through December period this year.

The bulk of the repayments will go to Germany’s top utility E.ON (EONGn.DE).

Gazprom, which is the only company allowed to export gas outside Russia, said its retroactive payments exceeded 133 billion roubles ($4.25 billion) in the first half of the year.

The European Union is investigating claims that Gazprom was hindering the free flow of gas across the EU and imposing unfair prices by linking the cost of gas to oil prices.

Gazprom said in its earnings report it is analyzing the information related to the investigation and said that it has not recorded a provision in its results.

Gazprom’s sales also fell for the six-month period. Sales of gas to Europe and other countries fell 0.5 percent to 416 billion roubles ($13.29 billion) while sales to Russia fell 10 percent to 120 billion roubles ($3.83 billion).