Gazprom sees new deal with Statoil on Shtokman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Friday that a new deal with Statoil (STL.OL) over the Norwegian firm’s participation in the Shtokman gas project could be signed next month.

Alexei Miller also pinned his hopes on much-needed tax breaks for Shtokman before the final investment decision is agreed by all the parties in the project.

He also said that Shtokman could shift its strategy in order to focus mainly on liquefied gas (LNG) production.

Statoil owns 24 percent of Shtokman, France’s Total (TOTF.PA) owns 25 percent, while Gazprom has a controlling stake of 51 percent in Shtokman, one of the world’s largest gas fields with reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic meters.

“In St Petersburg (in June) we can sign the basic terms of the new configuration of the project,” Miller told reporters.

“First off, this will (make) changes to the ratio of pipeline/LNG production in favor of LNG.”