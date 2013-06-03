FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's GBL buys Exor's 15 percent SGS stake for 2 billion euros
June 3, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Belgium's GBL buys Exor's 15 percent SGS stake for 2 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian holding company GBL (GBLB.BR) will buy 15 percent of Swiss testing and inspection services company SGS SGSN.VX owned by the Fiat-Chrysler controlling company Exor (EXOR.MI) for 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion), it said on Monday.

GBL will pay for the acquisition using its own cash, and after the deal it will still have a gross cash position of 1.0 billion euros and confirmed undrawn credit lines of 1.2 billion euros, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7716 euros)

Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing by Jane Merriman

