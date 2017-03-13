FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
40 North Management and Standard Industries raises stake in GCP Applied Technologies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 13, 2017 / 11:19 PM / 5 months ago

40 North Management and Standard Industries raises stake in GCP Applied Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - 40 North Management LLC and Standard Industries, shareholders of GCP Applied Technologies Inc, raised their stake in the construction products and packaging maker as they view the stock as undervalued and an attractive investment.

40 North and Standard Industries reported a combined stake of 9 percent in GCP Applied Technologies as of March 2, up from 3.56 percent on Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2mFnf4U)

(This version of the story corrects the headline and story throughout to add reference to Standard Industries, which along with 40 North, raised combined stake in GCP. It also corrects to show combined stake is 9 percent, not 6.5 percent)

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.