40 North Management and Standard Industries raises stake in GCP Applied Technologies

(Reuters) - 40 North Management LLC and Standard Industries, shareholders of GCP Applied Technologies Inc, raised their stake in the construction products and packaging maker as they view the stock as undervalued and an attractive investment.

40 North and Standard Industries reported a combined stake of 9 percent in GCP Applied Technologies as of March 2, up from 3.56 percent on Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2mFnf4U)

