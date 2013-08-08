GDF Suez to buy Balfour Beatty's WorkPlace unit: report

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA is buying British construction firm Balfour Beatty’s (BALF.L) UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

Balfour Chief Executive Andrew McNaughton said in March that the company was still reviewing the future of the division, which maintains parts of London’s Olympic Park, and that a third party may be better placed to invest in the business.

A spokeswoman for GDF Suez declined to comment on the report in Les Echos.