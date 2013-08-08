FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GDF Suez to buy Balfour Beatty's WorkPlace unit: report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 8, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

GDF Suez to buy Balfour Beatty's WorkPlace unit: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA is buying British construction firm Balfour Beatty’s (BALF.L) UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

Balfour Chief Executive Andrew McNaughton said in March that the company was still reviewing the future of the division, which maintains parts of London’s Olympic Park, and that a third party may be better placed to invest in the business.

A spokeswoman for GDF Suez declined to comment on the report in Les Echos.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.