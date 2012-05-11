FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF makes firm bid for E.ON gas network: report
May 11, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

GDF makes firm bid for E.ON gas network: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of GDF Suez during a news conference in Paris December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - A consortium led by French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA has made a firm offer to buy E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) gas pipeline network, which Germany’s No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily Les Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.

GDF’s partners in the group to acquire E.ON’s 12,000-kilometre gas pipeline, which is valued at around 3 billion euros ($3.89 billion), include French insurer CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA) and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund.

GDF and CNP Assurances were not immediately available for comment.

Three other consortiums are in the running for the sale, which is expected to be announced in mid-May, banking sources have told Reuters. <ID:L5E8G4089>

($1 = 0.7716 euros)

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by David Cowell

