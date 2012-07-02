FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government could take gas price decision soon: minister
July 2, 2012 / 7:08 AM / 5 years ago

French government could take gas price decision soon: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici arrives to attend a news conference at the Bercy Ministry building in Paris June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government could take a decision on gas prices in the coming days, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday in response to a report of a possible tariff freeze.

“Today in France there is a decline in purchasing power and I think we should not strike too much the lower and middle classes,” Moscovici said in an interview on TV channel France 2, without giving further details.

Citing unnamed sources, French daily Les Echos reported on Monday that the government has “seriously” considered freezing a 5 percent price increase in July that GDF Suez GSZ.PA requested last month.

GDF Suez declined to comment.

Reporting by Aleksandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Elena Berton; editing by Jason Neely

