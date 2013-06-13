FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE makes concessions seeking EU regulatory approval of Avio deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

GE makes concessions seeking EU regulatory approval of Avio deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE.N) has offered concessions to try to win EU regulatory approval for its $4.3 billion proposed purchase of Italian plane components maker Avio, a deal intended to boost its global supply chain.

The European Commission said on its website it would decide on the deal by July 2, extending the deadline from June 18. It did not provide details of the concessions, sticking to its standard policy.

Companies typically offer to sell assets or modify their business practices to allay competition concerns.

Avio, which makes parts for the GE Dreamliner engine used by Boeing Co (BA.N) and also counts engine-maker Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.L) as one of its customers, is considered one of Italy’s industrial jewels and one of the most technologically advanced firms in its field.

GE is buying Avio from private equity fund Cinven and Italian state-controlled defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.