Italy government welcomes GE acquisition of Avio
#Business News
December 21, 2012 / 4:39 PM / in 5 years

Italy government welcomes GE acquisition of Avio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government welcomed the acquisition of the aviation unit of aerospace supplier Avio by U.S. giant General Electric (GE.N), saying on Friday it was a demonstration of Italy’s attractiveness to foreign and domestic investors.

GE agreed to buy Avio’s aviation division for $4.3 billion from private equity fund Cinven and state-controlled defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

“The operation shows how Italy is becoming a country that is more competitive and more attractive to foreign and Italian investment,” Prime Minister Mario Monti’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by James Mackenzie

