GE aims to double China JVs to around 56 in five years
May 18, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

GE aims to double China JVs to around 56 in five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) aims to double the number of joint ventures it has in China from the current 28 in roughly five years, its vice-chairman said on Friday.

John Rice, who is based in Hong Kong and runs the company’s global operations, said GE will buy more, sell more and make more in China.

Rice was speaking at an American Chamber of Commerce event in the city.

The largest U.S. conglomerate makes electric turbines, water-purification systems, medical equipment and other infrastructure equipment that developing nations invest in as they industrialize.

Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

