GE signs deals of $157 billion as part of GE Capital divestment

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co said it signed $157 billion in transactions in 2015 as part of its efforts to divest most of its finance business, GE Capital.

The company also said it has closed transactions of $104 billion, more than half of the target set while announcing its plans to reduce the financing business to less than 10 percent of its total earnings.

An active sales process is ongoing for the remaining international businesses while the company continues to close the previous deals, GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said.

GE Capital accounted for 42 percent of the company’s profit in 2014.