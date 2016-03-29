FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE to sell $1.4 billion U.S. hotel franchise loan portfolio
#Deals
March 29, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

GE to sell $1.4 billion U.S. hotel franchise loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said it had agreed to sell GE Capital’s U.S. hotel franchise loan portfolio to a unit of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL.N).

The business, which includes outstanding loans of about $1.4 billion, provides real estate financing to owners of limited service hotels.

GE said it would also sell to an unnamed buyer its business that provides financing to Canada’s hospitality and restaurant industries. The unit has about $300 million of loans.

GE said it would gain about $200 million from the deals, which are expected to close in the second quarter.

Both the businesses represent a large part of GE Capital’s franchise finance unit, which is the last North American business to be sold as part of a plan to cut down the size of GE Capital, GE said.

The deal is expected to immediately add to Western Alliance’s earnings, the bank said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
