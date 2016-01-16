FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics held talks with GE for appliances business: Yonhap
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 16, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Electronics held talks with GE for appliances business: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks at the Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd held talks with General Electric Co about buying the U.S. company’s appliances businesses but negotiations broke down on antitrust issues, South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reported on Saturday.

The report said Samsung initiated the talks after General Electric (GE) walked away from a deal with Electrolux AB due to opposition from U.S. antitrust regulators.

Without citing its sources, Yonhap said GE ended talks with Samsung after U.S. regulators expressed concerns about antitrust issues. The South Korean firm is a major player in the U.S. appliances market.

China’s Haier Group said it would buy the GE business for $5.4 billion.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment, while GE could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.