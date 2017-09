The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Monday it would sell its $5.9 billion worth portfolio of UK home loans to an investment consortium led by Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), as it exits its UK mortgage business.

GE did not disclose the terms of the deal, which it expects to close in December.