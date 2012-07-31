GE Vice Chairman Krenicki to join private equity firm

John Krenicki speaks at the Reuters Global Energy Summit in New York June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Vice Chairman John Krenicki will join Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at the end of the year, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

GE said earlier this month it planned to break its energy business into three stand-alone units later this year and that Krenicki, who headed the combined business, would be leaving the company at the end of 2012.

Krenicki, 50, has spent 29 years with the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company and in 2007 was named a vice chairman, one of GE’s highest ranks.