FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE gets antitrust approval to buy oil pump maker Lufkin
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2013 / 3:58 PM / in 4 years

GE gets antitrust approval to buy oil pump maker Lufkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GE logo is seen in a store in Santa Monica, California, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries Inc LUFK.O, a $2.98 billion deal that will allow GE to sharply increase its presence in the fast-growing market to extract oil and natural gas from shale.

The Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, announced the approval on Friday.

GE said it hoped to close the acquisition, announced April 8, by June.

The deal is GE’s first major acquisition since the conglomerate sold its remaining stake in NBC Universal two months ago.

GE Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt has spoken recently of plans to focus more on growth in the energy-rich shale fields of North Dakota, Texas and elsewhere in the United States.

Lufkin’s pumps, also known as artificial lift products, are commonly seen seesawing back and forth on top of energy wells to pull oil and natural gas to the surface.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.