GE gets anti-trust approval to sell appliance unit to Haier
March 3, 2016 / 7:09 PM / 2 years ago

GE gets anti-trust approval to sell appliance unit to Haier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said its proposed deal to sell its appliance business to China’s Haier Group for $5.4 billion had received approval from U.S. anti-trust authorities.

GE has received notice from the Department of Justice that it has completed its review of the proposed transaction, a GE spokeswoman told Reuters.

GE abandoned the sale of the business to Sweden’s Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) for $3.3 billion in December after months of opposition from regulators.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
