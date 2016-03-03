GE gets anti-trust approval to sell appliance unit to Haier

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said its proposed deal to sell its appliance business to China’s Haier Group for $5.4 billion had received approval from U.S. anti-trust authorities.
GE has received notice from the Department of Justice that it has completed its review of the proposed transaction, a GE spokeswoman told Reuters.
GE abandoned the sale of the business to Sweden’s Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) for $3.3 billion in December after months of opposition from regulators.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
