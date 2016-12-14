GE to sell $3 billion industrial solutions business

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Wednesday it would sell its $3 billion industrial solutions business, which makes electrical equipment, as part of a push to focus on its core businesses.
The industrial conglomerate expects to raise about $4 billion from the sale of the unit as well as the previously announced sale of its water business, GE said in an investor presentation. (invent.ge/2gJLoWW)
The industrial solutions business has about 13,000 employees and 30 plants globally.
