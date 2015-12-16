FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE predicts up to 15 percent rise in 2016 operating income
December 16, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

GE predicts up to 15 percent rise in 2016 operating income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) predicted on Wednesday a double-digit rise in operating earnings in 2016 to between $1.45 and $1.55 a share and said it would return about $26 billion to shareholders, sending its stock up sharply.

The new target is up as much as 14.8 percent from 2015 targets of $1.28 to $1.35 a share. The company returned $32 billion in 2015.

GE shares were up 2.74 percent at $31.15 on the New York Stock Exchange, the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

GE said it expected double-digit growth in operating profit at its power and energy management businesses, boosted by the acquisition of Alstom SA (ALSO.PA), and single to double-digit growth in its aviation division. Oil and gas would see a double-digit decline, and transportation would see a single-digit decline, the company said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
