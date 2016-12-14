The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe - RTSSOBY

General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Wednesday that it expected 2017 operating earnings between $1.60 and $1.70 a share, and stuck to its 2018 earnings forecast of $2 per share.

The forecast is higher than the company's 2016 estimated operating earnings of $1.48-$1.52 per share. (invent.ge/2gJLoWW)

Analysts on average were expecting a 2017 profit of $1.67 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

The industrial conglomerate said it expected 2017 revenue of about $135 billion, above estimates of $122.72 billion.

The company said it expects to return between $19 billion to $21 billion to investors next year, compared with about $30 billion in 2016.

GE's shares were marginally down in late trading on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)