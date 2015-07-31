U.S. risk panel keeps GE Capital designated as systemically risky

The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Electric Co.’s GE Capital unit for now will remain designated as “systemically important” - a tag that carries greater regulatory scrutiny, a U.S. regulatory panel announced on Friday.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) said that General Electric, which in April announced it plans to shed most of its finance unit, did not contest the FSOC’s decision in its annual review.

The FSOC also said it is planning to keep American International Group designated as such as well. AIG also did not contest the ruling by the FSOC.