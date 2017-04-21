General electric CEO says 'we see global growth accelerating'

General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt speaks at a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts, in this April 4, 2016, file photo.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.

"We see global growth accelerating, while the U.S. continues to improve," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said on a conference call after first-quarter results, adding that his visits to China, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa this year showed "all are stronger than last year."