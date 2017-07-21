FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE quarterly revenue drops 12 percent; cash flow up on quarter
#Business News
July 21, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 8 minutes ago

GE quarterly revenue drops 12 percent; cash flow up on quarter

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017.Daniel Becerril/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) reported a 12 percent drop in revenue for the second quarter, as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Net profit slumped 58 percent to $1.34 billion, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $3.30 billion, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

GE's energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Revenue fell to $29.56 billion from $33.49 billion, slightly better than the $29.02 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings fell 45 percent to 28 cents a share, compared with estimates for 25 cents.

GE's closely watched cash flow from operations fell 67 percent to $3.6 billion from a year ago, reflecting the loss of contributions from the appliances division that the company sold.

But the figure was up from $400 million in the first quarter, and GE said it expects cash flow to increase during the remainder of the year.

The company affirmed its full-year forecast for cash flow, profit, revenue and operating margin.

Shares were up nearly 1 percent in premarket trading at $26.95.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

