GE slashes quarterly dividend ahead of expected restructuring
November 13, 2017 / 5:47 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

GE slashes quarterly dividend ahead of expected restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Monday it would halve its quarterly dividend, as part of an overhaul of the company that new Chief Executive John Flannery is due to roll out later in the day.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

GE said it would cut the dividend to 12 cents per share from 24 cents, starting in December. This is the third time the company has cut its dividend in its 125-year history. The other two dividend cuts were during the Great Depression and the 2009 financial crisis.

The move, widely expected after GE’s cash flow deteriorated this year, is expected to save about $4 billion in cash annually.

“We are focused on driving total shareholder return and believe this is the right decision to align our dividend payout to cash flow generation,” Flannery said in a statement.

Flannery plans to disclose a roadmap for the company on Monday that will focus on three of its biggest business lines - aviation, power and healthcare, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report also says the plan stops short of a breakup or more radical restructuring of the company, but Flannery will look to exit most of its other operations.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Alwyn Scott; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

