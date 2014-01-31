General Electric gets EU okay to buy Thermo Fisher units

General view of General Electric GEnx-747 jet engine before a test at the GE Aviation Peebles Test Operations Facility in Peebles, Ohio, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) secured European Union regulatory approval on Friday to buy three business units from U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N).

Thermo Fisher had to sell the three businesses in return for EU approval of its acquisition of Life Technologies.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said it cooperated with its U.S. counterpart to clear the General Electric deal.