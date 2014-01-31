FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Electric gets EU okay to buy Thermo Fisher units
January 31, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

General Electric gets EU okay to buy Thermo Fisher units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of General Electric GEnx-747 jet engine before a test at the GE Aviation Peebles Test Operations Facility in Peebles, Ohio, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) secured European Union regulatory approval on Friday to buy three business units from U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N).

Thermo Fisher had to sell the three businesses in return for EU approval of its acquisition of Life Technologies.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said it cooperated with its U.S. counterpart to clear the General Electric deal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis

