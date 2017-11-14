FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE says plans new wind farms in Finland, Sweden
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 3 hours

GE says plans new wind farms in Finland, Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - General Electric’s (GE.N) power generation unit is planning to build new wind farms in Finland and Sweden, a company executive said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“We are very active in wind in the Nordic countries... We are planning new farms in Finland, about 80-100 MW per farm. We are in discussions with several customers and partners,” Markus Alholm, CEO of GE Power Finland, told Reuters in the sidelines of an energy conference.

He said the company had similar talks in Sweden.

Last week, the company announced a deal to build a 650 MW wind farm in Sweden with Green Investment Group.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl

