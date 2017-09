FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German food-technology equipment maker GEA (G1AG.DE) said it sees plenty of room to increase its margins, after its operating profit margin hit a record high of 11.4 percent in 2014.

Chief Financial officer Helmut Schmale also told journalists at a news conference that 2014 net profit would be around 305 million euros ($349 million), after the company reported preliminary results earlier on Wednesday.