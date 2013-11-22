FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green Dot to acquire GE Capital's prepaid Wal-Mart cards
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 22, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

Green Dot to acquire GE Capital's prepaid Wal-Mart cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Green Dot Corp (GDOT.N) plans to acquire the Wal-Mart branded pre-paid debit card business from General Electric Co’s (GE.N) GE Capital unit, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in a statement on Friday.

The Fed said it has approved the deal, which includes $276 million in total deposits, more than doubling the total deposits at Green Dot’s Utah-based bank unit.

Green Dot plans to offer more features to Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) cardholders, including automated bill payment and check-writing.

GE said this month that it plans to sell its retail lending arm, as part of its plan to scale back exposure to financing businesses.

(This story corrects first and second paragraphs; Green Dot’s bank unit is in Utah, not the parent company)

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.