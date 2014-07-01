Volvo Car Group sales rise 5.4 pct yr/yr in June

The Volvo logo is seen on a new XC60 model in a showroom near the Volvo Car Corporation Headquarters in Gothenburg May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group’s vehicle sales rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in June, helped by strong gains in China, home to its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. [GEELY.UL], and Sweden, its traditional home market.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said in a statement on Tuesday that it sold 43,132 cars in the month, boosted by growth of 30.8 percent in China and 22.1 percent in Sweden which more than offset a 10.4 percent decline in the United States.

During the first six month of 2014, Volvo sold 229,013 cars, an increase of 9.5 percent over the same period last year.

“Sales at Volvo Cars have grown every month for a full calendar year as demand remains strong in key markets,” the company said.

Volvo is banking on strong growth in China to reach its target of annual sales of 800,000 cars by 2020, nearly double the amount it sold in 2013.

(This story has been refiled to correct in paragraph two the number of cars sold in June from 40,938)