#Business News
July 2, 2012 / 12:34 PM / in 5 years

General Motors to transfer European logistics to Gefco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A General Motors logo is seen on a Denali vehicle for sale at the GM dealership in Carlsbad, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) on Monday said it would transfer the lions share of its logistics business in Europe to Gefco a unit run by French auto maker Peugeot (PEUP.PA) effective 2013.

Late last month week Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said the alliance between Opel’s parent company General Motors (GM.N) and Peugeot would now also include a cooperation between Opel and Gefco, Peugeot’s car delivery group.

It is part of a broader alliance struck between GM and Peugeot in February, which the two companies hope will lead to at least $2 billion in annual savings from shared purchasing, logistics and the joint development and production of vehicles and parts.

Reporting By Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
