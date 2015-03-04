FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gemalto full-year profit jumps, raises long-term goal
March 4, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Gemalto full-year profit jumps, raises long-term goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SIM card maker Gemalto NV (GTO.AS) reported a 10 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its long term target for profit from operations, helped by its acquisition of SafeNet.

The Franco-Dutch technology firm also raised its cash dividend to 0.42 euros per share from 0.38 euros.

Gemalto’s full year profit from operations rose to 383 million euros in the year ended Dec. 31 from 348 million euros a year earlier.

The company raised its goal for 2017 profit from operations to exceed 660 million euros.

(This story corrects dateline to March 5 from March 4)

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

