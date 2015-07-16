FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gemalto shares fall on worries over Apple E-Sim card challenge
#Technology News
July 16, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Gemalto shares fall on worries over Apple E-Sim card challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Gemalto shares fell sharply on Thursday, with traders citing concerns that its SIM card manufacturing business might be impacted if U.S. tech company Apple launched a rival e-Sim card.

Traders cited a Financial Times report that Apple and Samsung were in talks with telecom groups to launch the e-Sim card as weighing on Gemalto’s shares.

Gemalto shares were down by 5.1 percent, underperforming a 0.9 percent rise on Amsterdam’s benchmark stock exchange.

Gemalto’s shares had already been hit earlier this year after it posted disappointing 2014 revenue growth figures in March.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
