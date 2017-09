The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Mobile chip and smart card maker Gemalto said the closure of its U.S. mobile payment service Softcard in the second half would limit its mobile revenue growth as it posted a 33 percent rise in first-half profit from operations.

However, the company said it expected overall another year of double-digit growth in profit from operations and was on track to meet its development plan until 2017.