FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gemalto teams up with Taiwan's leading operator for NFC services
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 2, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Gemalto teams up with Taiwan's leading operator for NFC services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gemalto said on Tuesday it had teamed up with Taiwan’s largest mobile operator Chunghwa Telecom to provide services in near-field communication (NFC), a technology that can be used to make payments wirelessly.

Using Gemalto’s SIM cards and software, the tie-up will enable Chunghwa Telecom subscribers to pay for various goods and services - including rides on metro trains and buses - with a simple tap of their phones on a contactless reader, Gemalto said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.