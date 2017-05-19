Pallinghurst makes unsolicited offer for remaining stake in Gemfields

A Faberge sapphire and diamond Devotion ring is seen at the Gemfields office in central London, November 17, 2014.

(Reuters) - Mining group Pallinghurst Resources Ltd (PGLJ.J), the largest shareholder of precious stones miner Gemfields Plc GEM.L, on Friday offered to buy out the remaining 52.91 percent it does not already own for about 111.9 million pounds ($145.2 million).

Pallinghurst's offer values each Gemfields share at 38.5 pence, just above Gemfields' Thursday close of 38.125 pence.

The offer values the entire issued capital of Gemfields at 211.45 million pounds, Pallinghurst said in a statement.

Pallinghurst also said that it received acceptances from Gemfields shareholders, including NGPMR L.P. and Investec Pallinghurst L.P., representing about 28.18 percent of the outstanding capital in Gemfields.

Combined with Pallinghurst's own ownership, the current holding amounts to 75.27 percent of the issued capital of Gemfields, making the offer unconditional in terms of acceptances.

Gemfields shareholders would receive 1.91 Pallinghurst shares for each share held, resulting in a 42.2 percent ownership of the enlarged group.

Gemfields said it was reviewing the unsolicited offer from Pallinghurst, an investment company with interests in platinum group metals and coloured gemstones. Gemfields advised its shareholders to take no action for the time being.

Gemfields shares rose as much as 4.3 percent, before paring some of the gains to trade up about 3 percent at 0821 GMT (4.21 a.m. ET) on the London Stock Exchange.