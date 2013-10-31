FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Atlantic hires Goldman Sachs to sell Amedes: sources
October 31, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

General Atlantic hires Goldman Sachs to sell Amedes: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investment firm General Atlantic has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to sell German-based laboratory services company Amedes and is discussing offers up to 800 million euros, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Peers as well as other investment companies might be interested in the company, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, Amedes was not immediately available to comment.

Hamburg-based Amedes employs 2,600 employees at its 35 laboratories and has 150 hospitals as customers.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Peter Dinkloh; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
