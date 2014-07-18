FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

General Atlantic in talks to buy stakes in India's Just Dial, Info Edge: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks to buy a 2 to 5 percent stake each in India’s Just Dial Ltd and Info Edge India Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.

At current market prices, a 2 to 5 percent stake in Just Dial, a search service provider, would be valued between $36.4 million and $90.9 million.

A similar stake in Info Edge, an online classifieds provider, would be $25.4 million to $63.7 million.

General Atlantic declined to comment.

Officials at Just Dial could not be immediately reached for comment.

An Info Edge spokewoman offered no immediate comment.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Additional reporting by Indulal PM and Niveditta Bhattacharjee; Editing by Ryan Woo

