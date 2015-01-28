General Dynamics revenue forecast beats as aircraft orders rise

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and war ships, forecast better-than-expected revenue for 2015 as aircraft orders touched their highest in more than three years.

The company’s shares rose more than 3 percent after Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said revenue should increase in 2016 and 2017.

“We expect last year to be our low water mark for revenue,” Novakovic said on a conference call with analysts.

U.S. weapons makers have cut costs in recent years to increase profitability in the face of lower defense spending. They have also held up their stock prices by returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and strong dividends.

General Dynamics said on Wednesday it returned about $4.2 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends in 2014, more than triple the amount paid the previous year.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), which reported an 8.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, said it planned to return at least $2 billion through share buybacks in 2015.

General Dynamics has focused on its Gulfstream business jet and cyber security divisions as the Pentagon tries to cut about $1 trillion in spending over a decade.

The company launched two new Gulfstream aircraft in October to tap into increasing demand for large-cabin jets.

“Although Gulfstream came in a little below our forecast, the strong order intake appears to suggest that the new G500 and G600 have been well received,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a note.

General Dynamics delivered 28 large-cabin aircraft in the fourth quarter, one more than a year earlier. Deliveries of mid-cabin jets fell to 10 from 13. [ID:nPn1Bqwv4]

The company forecast a profit of $8.05-$8.10 per share and revenue of $31.3 billion-$31.5 billion for 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $31.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose 42 percent to $701 million, or $2.09 per share, in the fourth quarter.

Revenue increased 4 percent to $8.36 billion, above the average analyst forecast of $8.04 billion.

Operating margins expanded to 12.8 percent in the quarter from 11.5 percent.

General Dynamics shares were up 2.5 percent at $140.64 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

Up to Tuesday’s close, they had risen about 37 percent in the past 52 weeks, outperforming a 27 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Defense index .DJUSDN.