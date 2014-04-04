FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Electric sees no room for deal to buy Ansaldo STS
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 4, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

General Electric sees no room for deal to buy Ansaldo STS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Electric Co. acknowledged on Thursday that a cut in its top-tier credit rating was possible, but its chief financial officer said there was no "time bomb" hidden in its hefty finance arm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) does not see room for a deal to buy rail signaling firm Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) from Italian defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, GE Europe President and CEO Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Friday.

“When things drag on for a long time it becomes difficult to conclude. The first time we looked at Ansaldo STS was ten years ago and we never concluded anything. There is no room to reach an agreement,” he said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business gathering on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

State-controlled Finmeccanica put up for sale its 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS and other assets more than two years ago to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defense businesses.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.