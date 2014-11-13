GE: not yet seeing oil projects canceled due to low prices

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s oil and gas division has yet to see customers cancel projects anywhere in the world because of lower oil prices and is confident its technology will be vital as the industry looks to cut costs further, the unit’s head said on Thursday.

“The projects so far are all still viable and we’re making sure that they’re viable by providing capital efficient solutions,” Lorenzo Simonelli said in an interview at the opening of GE’s global research center in Rio de Janeiro.

The sudden fall in the price of oil, by more than 25 percent since June, has raised questions about the economics of technologically complicated projects thousands of meters below the sea or in harsh environments such as the Arctic.

GE’s oil and gas unit, which supplies equipment to oil companies, is increasingly important to the U.S. conglomerate, with revenue rising more than 80 percent over the past four years.

Simonelli said the size and diversity of GE would allow it to invest in oil and gas technology through a down cycle, with the company making a long-term bet on subsea oilfields off Brazil and elsewhere.

Falling oil prices have created an even greater focus on saving costs.

One such area for GE is monitoring and analytic systems that reduce the amount of time an oil well is not producing because a fault or breakdown, known as unplanned downtime.

Simonelli said GE is also working toward more standardized equipment to allow oil companies to use the same design in multiple projects. Previously much subsea equipment was custom made, increasing the cost.

“We’re able to take the experience we have in the aviation business, the experience we have in the power and water business, of building standard products and apply it to oil and gas,” he said. “That’s a huge differentiator versus others.”

GE already supplies standardized gas turbines and subsea trees, which control production of an oil and gas well.

Speaking at the company’s shiny new 500 million real ($193 million) research center in Rio, Simonelli said GE’s view on Brazil remained positive over the longer term. The company is investing $1.2 billion in Brazil between 2011 and 2016.

“As much as you hear about the negative aspects (of the Brazilian oil industry) a lot has been achieved.”