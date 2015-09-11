FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR, Apollo Global seek to buy GE's inventory finance arm
September 11, 2015

KKR, Apollo Global seek to buy GE's inventory finance arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are seeking to acquire General Electric Co’s (GE.N) inventory finance arm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The buyout firms made bids two weeks ago for GE Capital Commercial Distribution Finance, a unit with $11 billion in assets, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg said GE could select a buyer for the unit by the end of the month.

GE said in April it would seek to sell some $200 billion of its GE Capital assets as it moves away from financial services and focuses more on manufacturing jet engines, power turbines and other big-ticket industrial equipment.

KKR did not immediately comment, while Apollo declined comment. GE could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
