Wells Fargo front-runner to buy GE's railcar financing unit: Bloomberg

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has emerged as the leading candidate to buy General Electric Co’s (GE.N) railcar financing unit, Bloomberg reported.

A deal to buy the business, which has more than $4 billion in assets, could be announced by the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1VfODQg)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T) is also among the candidates to buy the unit, a deal for which has not been finalized yet, Bloomberg reported.

Wells Fargo had said in July that it was looking at more financial assets being unloaded by General Electric’s GE Capital unit after it bought $9 billion of real estate loans from the conglomerate.

Wells Fargo declined to comment. GE could not be reached outside regular U.S. business hours.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial could not be reached for comment.

Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE, which has been winding down its financing business, in April agreed to sell about $26 billion of real estate assets to Wells Fargo and Blackstone Group LP (BX.N).

GE subsequently said it would sell its private equity lending portfolio to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $12 billion.

Earlier this month, GE announced the sale of GE Capital Bank’s U.S. online deposits to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and its U.S. healthcare finance unit to credit card lender Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N).