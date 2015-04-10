U.S. financial regulators have process for rescinding risk tags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council has a process to evaluate changes at companies deemed “systemically important” and to consider rescinding those designations, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said on Friday.

The risk council has declared several nonbank financial firms to be so big that their failures could threaten markets. General Electric Co is selling most of its real estate portfolio and has said it would work with regulators to get that tag dropped from its finance unit, GE Capital.