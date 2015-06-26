FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One, Apollo among bidders for GE health-care lender: Bloomberg
June 26, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

Capital One, Apollo among bidders for GE health-care lender: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) have bid for General Electric Co’s (GE.N) health-care finance unit, which could fetch more than $11 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Initial bids for the unit which offers mortgages and business loans to health-care providers were due June 18, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The next round of bidding is due in early July.

Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE also received offers from Ares Management LP (ARES.N) and Ventas Inc (VTR.N), Bloomberg reported.

GE is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) on the sale and may select a buyer by the end of July, Bloomberg said.

GE announced plans in April to sell $200 billion worth of finance assets as it focuses on the manufacturing of industrial products.

An Ares Management spokesman said the company’s policy was to not discuss any action it may or may not be contemplating.

The other companies could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

