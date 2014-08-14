FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux, Quirky in talks to buy GE home appliances unit : Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Electrolux, Quirky in talks to buy GE home appliances unit : Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A General Electric Company (GE) logo is seen on a toggle switch package in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is reportedly in talks with Sweden’s Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) and Quirky Inc to sell its household appliances unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sale of the century-old appliances business may fetch about $2 billion, Bloomberg quoted the people as saying. (bloom.bg/1lVXmEj)

The business sells home appliances under the GE Monogram, GE Cafe and Hotpoint brands.

The U.S. conglomerate recently decided to try selling its home appliances unit again as Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt focuses on industrial operations, Bloomberg reported.

Quirky, a consumer development startup, will tie up with private-equity firms to acquire a majority stake in the business, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

GE spokesman Seth Martin declined to comment.

GE has outlined plans to divest $4 billion worth of industrial businesses this year to focus its portfolio on businesses with high returns.

Electrolux could not immediately be reached for a comment. Quirky was not available to comment outside of normal business hours.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.