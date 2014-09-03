FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE's 3D mammography device gets FDA approval
#Health News
September 3, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

GE's 3D mammography device gets FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co’s healthcare unit last week won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its mammography device that produces three-dimensional images to detect breast cancer.

According to the company’s website, the device, SenoClaire, uses imaging technology that combines low radiation-dosed X-rays from multiple angles to produce a superior mammogram.

The device consists of hardware and software upgrades to the company’s previously launched Senographe Essential 2D full-field digital mammography system.

The hardware upgrade produces multiple, low-dose x-ray projection images of the breast. The software upgrade uses the low-dose X-ray images to create cross-sectional views of the breast. (1.usa.gov/1uwffyf)

Hologic Inc came up with one of the first 3-D breast imaging devices in 2001, which continues to dominate the market. Siemens AG submitted its application for the approval of its own 3-D breast imaging device in June.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
